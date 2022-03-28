(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Flu cases are on the rise throughout the country and state as COVID-19 cases are declining.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) FluView Report shows flu activity is increasing across the country after declining from mid-December through January.

The typical flu season begins in October and ends around May. The CDC reports the current increase is unusual for the time of year.

According to county health officials, more than 100 cases of the flu has been reported in Erie County each week for the past five weeks.

So far this season, 47,309 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). Also this season, 49 confirmed influenza-associated deaths have been reported statewide. There have been no influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported this season.

“We saw the last flu season in particular was less than two dozen cases reported, but everyone was wearing a mask at this point. We know masks will block the spread of respiratory viruses, so it makes sense now that the masks are off that we’re seeing additional flu cases,” said Char Berringer, director, Community Health Services, Erie County Department of Health.

An estimated five to 20 percent (600,000 to 2,400,000) of Pennsylvanians get the flu each year. According to the state DOH, from Oct. 3, 2021 to March 19, 2022, Erie County has had 853 confirmed cases of Influenza.

The CDC recommends to stay home when sick, cover you coughs and sneezes and to wash your hands often.