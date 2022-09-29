(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Rep. Bob Merski will host a flu shot clinic at his Erie office.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Merski’s office, 3901 Liberty St. in Erie. Merski has partnered with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) for the event.

“Early fall is a sensible time to schedule a flu shot, before flu activity starts ramping up,” Merski said. “A simple, safe shot can cut your risk of developing the flu by half or prevent you from getting really sick if you do contract the flu. Visiting our Oct. 7 clinic is a small step that can provide important protection.”

Participants in the clinic will need to present a valid insurance card to receive a shot. Visitors will complete a form on-site. Pre-registration isn’t required. A copy of the form can be picked up in advance at Merski’s office.

Residents with questions can call Merski’s office at (814) 455-6319.