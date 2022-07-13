(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC will be offering free health care screenings for concussions as well as skin cancer in two events set for July.

The “Skin Cancer: Spot It and Stop It” event is geared to provide information on the most common type of skin cancers. It also will focus on the what warning signs to look for, prevention, and treatment options.

The event will be presented by Jay Kang, M.D., of UPMC Hamot Cosmetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery. It is set to take place at the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel in Erie on Tuesday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register for this event, click here.

UPMC Sports Medicine is offering baseline concussion testing now through July 28 at UPMC Hamot Sterling Square — 3330 Peach St. This is for anyone ages 10 and up.

HeadsUP Pittsburgh is a partnership between UPMC Sports Medicine and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation that offer athletes free baseline concussion testing and educational programs each summer.

The baseline testing is an examination that is done by trained health care staff to assess an athlete’s “normal” brain function at a healthy state.

The baseline neurocognitive test measures such things as:

Concentration

Attention

Learning and memory

Reaction time

In addition, any pre-existing symptoms similar to concussion symptoms are also measured, like headaches or trouble falling asleep.

HeadsUP Pittsburgh uses a computer-based test called ImPACT (immediate post-concussion assessment and cognitive testing) to get the athlete’s baseline score. The baseline test will then be used to determine a course of recovery following a concussion.

To register online, visit UPMC Sports Medicine.