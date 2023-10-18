(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie and Millcreek Township water projects have received funding from the state.

State Representatives Bob Merski, Dan Laughlin and Ryan Bizzarro announced Wednesday $38 million in loans — including $14 million in nonrepayable funding and $24 million in low-interest loans — through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to the Erie City Water Authority for major projects including replacement of corroded, outdated lead piping for customers and construction of a new pumping station.

Erie City Water Authority will use the $38 million for a series of projects that include:

The replacement of approximately 2,500 lead connecting pipes, some of the last lead pipes of their kind in the system. After completion, nearly all the deteriorated lead goosenecks in the city of Erie will be removed from service.

The replacement of the Asbury Tank Pump Station, originally built in 1970. The station no longer meets local or state codes, is undersized and the equipment inside is at the end of its useful life. A new pump station will be built on the same site and will allow for additional capacity to supply customers in Millcreek, McKean and Fairview Townships.

The construction of a storage tank in Millcreek Township to deal with inadequate water levels during periods of high demand, including building fires when hydrants are needed.

Replacement of 20,400 feet of water lines, some of which are over 100 years old, and adding additional fire hydrants.

“Erie County has seen substantial investments and a massive overhaul of its infrastructure over the last several years,” Merski said. “These improvements directly impact the quality of life for our residents and are a result of community leaders working in unison to deliver tangible results that will be felt for generations

“This funding will go a long way to improving water service to, and protecting the public health of, the tens of thousands of households served by the Erie City Water Authority,” said Laughlin. “I’m proud to have advocated for the funding of these projects to directly benefit the citizens of Erie County.”

“We all enjoy turning on the tap without ever having to worry about the quality of our drinking water,” said Bizzarro. “Erie Water Works continues to upgrade their system so that that clean water keeps flowing and this low-interest loan means they can do it while keeping rates as low as possible.”

The Erie City Water Authority services nearly 32,000 households within the City of Erie, along with providing additional service to surrounding municipalities, including Wesleyville and McKean boroughs, and Greene, Harborcreek, McKean, Lawrence, Millcreek, and Summit townships. Additionally, bulk service is provided to the Summit Township Water Authority and Fairview Township Water Authority.