(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The afternoon started with introductions. Fresh-faced college graduates (and one college junior) met three Gannon University professors on the deck of the Environaut — a Gannon University research vessel. The plan was to embark shortly after noon and return before 3 p.m. The temp was hot and expected to get hotter. As everyone onboard the Environaut listened to a short announcement about safety, they sweat under their life vests.

Chris Dempsey, Greg Andraso, and Michelle Kuns are all faculty at Gannon University. Dempsey led the event for the day. Andraso and Kuns provided individual support to the assistants onboard (those recent college grads). The assistants are interns for Regional Science Consortium.

Luke Moon graduated from Gannon in 2022 where he majored in environmental science and minored in biology.

“I’m gaining experience in the field, getting practice, and getting good at it,” Moon said. “I plan to go into environmental consulting… Environmental consultants partner with environmental engineers at their firms. Consultants usually work with housing development partners.”

Moon and Robert Stilwell (another intern) helped get a net in the water for fish collection. They held the net doors over the back of the boat, releasing the heavy boards into the water and watching them disappear below the surface. (Though the Environaut did serve as a tour boat — known as “The Little Toot — for about two decades, it originally served as fishing vessel and is no stranger to dragging a net.)

Luke Moon (left) and Robert Stilwell (right) help Greg Andraso (center) get the net into the water.

Fish samples are one data point that’s collected. The team collects data about the water, the plankton, the light, and the fish. The samples are taken from a location in the middle of the bay because, “It’s easy to get to,” Dempsey said. They’re collected every month. In the winter, if the ice is thick enough, the faculty members walk the ice to collect data. They’ve been taking data since 2016.

“We’re trying to just get baseline data on the bay. If there’s another nonnative fish — like the Asian carp, they make their way into the bay — what is their impact on the bay? By having community data ahead of time, it gives us that kind of insight. We’re interested in seasonal changes, or any kind of drastic swings in water chemistry or zooplankton or fish communities that we’re able to detect,” Andraso said.

Chris Dempsey prepares a scientific instrument aboard the Environaut.

It’s valuable for the assistants as well. Dempsey said assistants are learning how to collect data, and how to use the equipment and instruments that consulting firms and government agencies use. Gannon students who take field trips onto the vessel also process the collected data in class.

It took only a few minutes to get out to the center of the bay. Within 5 minutes of the anchor dropping, work was well underway. Light measurements were taken, with Moon dropping a device into the water and intern Isabelle Brewer announcing readings to Dempsey who wrote the data on a clipboard. Then the net went into the water, trawled for 10 minutes and 700 fish were caught. They were mostly perch. Small perch. Sunfish also were common. Some odd standouts were the sheepshead and the white sucker — they’re common enough fish, but they were few and far between in the net on June 15.

It’s all hands on deck to haul in the net aboard the Environaut.

The boat’s crew worked in teams to measure the fish: Stilwell and Dempsey, Moon and Brewer, Kuns and intern Heather Landis. To measure, a fish was placed in a device that looked like a PVC pipe cut in half, measuring marks in the bottom. The person who measured each fish called out the data, and the other person wrote the number on a clipboard. Then each fish went overboard, back into the water, after it was measured (except the sunfish — those were collected by Andraso for a separate study).

Fish were measured.

Fish were returned to the water.

Dempsey said he wasn’t ready to draw any conclusions from the data that day.

“We’re kind of in it for the long haul. We want to see what happens over the next 10 or 15 years,” Dempsey said. “(The data is just tracking) Presque Isle Bay. I would not be comfortable expanding, even though they’re connected — Erie is so big, so I would not be comfortable saying what’s going on here is the same thing going on out there.”

What he could say from the outing is that the fish catch was more than expected. The water quality and clarity were as expected. The bay was a little bit warmer than other June measurements.

“We’ll go back and enter all of the data. We take care of that pretty quickly. By Friday, we’ll have that processed, and get that into our spreadsheets. But, no, I don’t make any grand conclusions at this point,” he said.