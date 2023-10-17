(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Planning on a fishing trip? The PA Steelhead Association wants to know what you caught or didn’t catch.

While steelhead season is underway in the Commonwealth, the association is asking for anglers to complete a survey whenever they’re out fishing.

According to a Facebook post, the data obtained will be given to the Lake Erie Research Unit of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for analysis and be used to monitor the health of steelhead fishery from year to year.

Steelhead are rainbow trout but are much larger, live longer and are more silver in color. They are nicknamed “chromers” or “silver bullets” because of their color. And during the season, close to 100,000 anglers can head to Lake Erie’s tributary streams to test their luck.

Anglers can fill out the survey by clicking here. You can also lean about steelhead fishing, etiquette and more on fishandboat.com.