(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As summer is heading to an end and fall gears up, your chance to grab fresh fruits and veggies from a local market is coming to a close.

To make sure, here’s a list of markets ending their seasons soon around the northwest region:

Erie County

Little Italy Farmers Market – Featuring fresh produce from several local farms across Erie, the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network’s market comes to a conclusion on Sept. 26 at Frontier Park.

LEAF’s Open Market – Head down to the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park this weekend for their last open market! The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Crawford County

Blooming Valley Farms – This family-owned farm provides seasonal, locally-grown organic produce to the community. Still ongoing for the season.

Meadville Market House – Originally built in 1870, the market house supports and promotes local, sustainable agriculture, connecting the public with local farmers and other producers in an economically viable Marketplace. The last outdoor Farmers Market will be Oct. 28.

Edinboro Farm Market – A nonprofit looking to promote locally-grown food, the Edinboro Market is another incubator space for community farmers and growers to market their products. Still ongoing for the season. Open Wednesdays to Sundays.

Titusville Open Air Market – The market features homegrown, handmade and farm-fresh fruits & vegetables, grass-fed beef, whole-hog sausage, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, jams & jellies, plants & flowers, artisan crafts and much more! Open Tuesdays and Saturdays, May 20 to Oct. 28.

Warren County

Warren Farmer’s Market – A staple for half a century, the Warren Farmer’s Market brings together local gardeners, bakers, horticulturalists, beekeepers, meat suppliers and home preservers offering a variety of wares. This market runs on Saturdays from June through October.

You can find a local farmers market near you with this map.