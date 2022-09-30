(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Grandview Elementary School is on the receiving end of a small windfall.

The school received a $300,000 grant on Friday, Sept. 30. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro and Millcreek Township School District officials gathered at the school for a presentation of the grant.

“Public education is the foundation of our state and ultimately the lifeblood of Pennsylvania’s economy,” Bizzarro said. “Throughout my time in Harrisburg, nothing provides me with more pride than being able to bring home valuable state funding to my home district to help ensure our students, teachers and administrators have the support they need to reach their full potential.”

The funding is through the Pennsylvania Department of Education Ready to Learn Grant program. The grant aims to boost the quality of kindergarten and pre-K programs, reduce class sizes, implement social and health services programs, and support learning initiatives, an announcement from Bizzarro’s office said.

Grandview Principal Dr. Joseph Jablonski credited Bizzarro for his ongoing support.

“Rep. Bizzarro has always been an incredible advocate for public education here in Millcreek. This grant will go a very long way in helping to make sure we’re getting our kindergartners and a lot of our kids ready for school and ready for success,” Jablonski said.