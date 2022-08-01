(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is hoping urban farms can fill the gap of food deserts in communities throughout the commonwealth.

On Aug. 1, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded the public of available urban agriculture infrastructure grants. The funding is intended to grow urban agriculture’s capacity to fill gaps in access to fresh foods.

“Many of our neighbors in Pennsylvania cities must travel miles to a store or market that sells fresh food,” Redding said. “Living in such a food desert has negative ripple effects on health and quality of life that can last generations. This funding helps communities turn barren lots and concrete walls into flourishing, green spaces that feed families, bringing neighbors together, improving their health and changing their lives.”

Some $1.5 million has been invested in 93 agriculture projects in 19 counties since 2019. In 2020-21 Wild Field Urban Farm and Green Thumb Organics each received microgrants of about $2,500 apiece, and the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network received a $10,000 collaboration grant. In 2019-20, Erie Public Schools received $825 for soil, seed trays and hydro domes to assisted with 14 school gardens.

To be eligible for grant funding, a project must improve or create programs, share resources or pool agriculture products for access to fresh, local food. Microgrants and collaborative grants are available.

A 15% funding match is required (past years required applicants to provide a 100% match).

Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 26. Applicants can apply online.

Combined with matching funds, $3 million has been invested in fresh food access through the grant program.