(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Grove City College is expanding its majors this fall.

The college in Grove City has announced that it will offer three new majors this fall. All three majors lead to Bachelor of Science degrees. The three majors are for either applied science and engineering, supply chain management, or computer engineering.

“These new majors are the result of an ongoing, strategic review and reimagining of our academic programs in areas where the college’s strengths and resources meet market needs,” said Peter Frank, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The applied science and engineering major combines science, engineering and business courses. Concentration options include “biomedical engineering” and “public health.” The major aims to prepare students for careers as biomedical engineers, mental health advocates, public health managers, and disease prevention specialists.

The supply chain management major is a four-year accredited management and marketing program that aims to help students develop skills in procurement, logistics, manufacturing, service and planning.

The computer engineering major “bridges hardware design and software development,” a news release from Grove City College explained. The four-year program aims to help students in their understanding of computer programming and embedded systems. Students are prepared for careers in robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and high-end data science.

“Grove City College is well known for the quality of our engineering, business and computer science programs. With these new areas of study, students will have a greater opportunities to flourish and serve the common good,” Frank said.