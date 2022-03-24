(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local gas stop recently made an interesting discovery.

At about 12:30 p.m. on March 15, a Victoria’s Secret handbag was found at Jim’s Automotive near a gas pump on Route 6 in Wayne Township.

Inside the bag was a long list of suspected drugs and other items.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the bag had “loaded” hypodermic needles, a plastic bag containing a white powder, two plastic bags with a white residue, a plastic bag with a “black eight ball” and a white substance, a bag containing a “green leafy substance,” two plastic containers containing a white crystal substance, a yellow capsule, a green and tan capsule, three white tablets and a pink tablet.

The bag also had a Bic lighter, another plastic container containing a cotton filter, a multicolored glass pipe with “burnt residue,” empty hypodermic needles, a $50 bill and a debit card, the news release noted.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the bag to contact its Corry Barracks.