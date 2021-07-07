Heinz launches the Heinz Hot Dog Pact to find solution to hot dog and bun counts; local hot dog company reacts

Recently the condiment company Heinz launched the Heinz Hot Dog Pact.

The Heinz Hot Dog Pact is an online petition that calls the big hotdog and big bun companies to find a solution to the packaging mismatch.

According to Heinz, hotdog wieners come in packs of ten, while the buns come in packs of eight.

The company is now calling for a change demanding that there should be ten hot dog buns for ten hot dogs. Thus the creation of the Heinz Hot Dog Pact.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, hotdog packaging did not come into play until 1940 when manufacturers also chose the 10 pack formula. The NHDSC stated that hotdogs today are often sold in eight or ten to the pound packs, however, some are also sold in other quantities.

Hot dog buns are often make in sets of four in pans designated to hold eight rolls which is the reason why the packs of eight are the most popular.

We reached out to our local hot dog company Smiths to get their input on this situation.

“Hotdogs do not always come in packs of eight. It depends on the size. We make a variety of pack sizes. The buns come in numerous pack sizes as well and are also sold at various locations,” said Sara Kallner, Vice President of Sales at Smiths Hot Dogs.

To learn more about the Heinz Hot Dog Pact or to sign the online petition, click here.

