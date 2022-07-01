Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Fourth of July holiday is right around the corner and that means so are the bright, beautiful, colorful fireworks.

What might be beautiful and eye-catching to some, might be loud and terrifying to others, including your four-legged companion.

It’s no secret that fireworks can have an impact on dogs. This is a hot topic around the time of the Fourth of July.

We reached out to a local dog trainer to learn some tips and advice on how to work with dogs during the stressful time.

Mike Amann is the owner of Lake Erie K-9 in Lawrence Park. He often receives calls from clients concerning dogs dealing with anxiety.

That anxiety can be from just about anything, from being left home alone for a time period, to loud noises such as thunder or fireworks.

The first thing Amann suggests is to talk to your dog in a coaching voice. This is a method known as “Coach don’t Coddle.”

“Coach by using your voice. Reward only the calm dog. Do not pet an anxious dog or reward it for its anxiety,” said Mike Amann, Owner of Lake Erie K-9.

Amann advises that dog owners find a coaching term to help settle the dog such as “easy.” Once the dog calms down, it’s then that you can reward it to promote the good behavior.

But what do you when you are out enjoying the fireworks with family and Fido is left at home alone with no one to give guidance? Do you keep the dog contained, or let them continue to have free range as you might do on a daily basis?

“This is the owners choice. Personally I let my dog have free reign of what they normally get, but you can probably keep them inside if they have anxiety,” said Amann.

For this situation Amann also suggests any of the following products; CBD oil for pets, thunder shirts, or medication prescribed by your veterinarian.

If you are still unsure or have concerns about how your dog will do during the loud fireworks, it is probably best to be there for them and stay home. Remember though, coach the dog through the anxiety.

If you choose to stay home with your dog this Fourth of July, yet want to enjoy the fireworks next year, consider these tips, or give Amann a call to help you train your dog for dealing with the fireworks next year.

Amann offers private obedience training that can be done at your own home or the Lake Erie K9 facility in Lawrence Park.

Lake Erie K9 also offers obedience classes/boot camps, Canine Good Citizen classes, and more.

To learn more about their services, check out their website or give them a call at 814-602-8273.