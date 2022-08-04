(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Believe it or not, the first day of school is on the calendar this month for most local school districts. Erie students will start the earliest, and Girard students will begin the latest.

In Erie Public Schools, the first day will be Monday, Aug. 29.

Millcreek Township School District, Fort LeBoeuf School District, General McLane School District, Wattsburg Area School District, and North East School District will hold their respective first day on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Fairview School District students will see their first day on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Girard School District students begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Colleges

Students at the public institutions of higher learning start a bit earlier.

Classes at Erie County Community College, PennWest Edinboro (formerly Edinboro University), Penn State Behrend, and Slippery Rock University begin on Monday, Aug. 22.

