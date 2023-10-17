(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tickets for the Erie Playhouse production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” are on sale now.

The brand-new musical adaptation of the Disney Channel original movie takes showgoers on a mischievous journey that follows the children of infamous villains.

When they’re forced to interact with the children of beloved heroes, will our teenage protagonists remain evil or turn over to the good side? No matter who you root for, “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” aims to be a wicked good time.

The show will run from Nov. 10 through Nov. 19.

If you wish to purchase tickets to this production, you can call the Erie Playhouse box office at (814) 454-2852. For more information on upcoming shows, you can visit the Erie Playhouse website.