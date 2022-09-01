(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennWest Edinboro (formerly Edinboro University) will bring its Scottish namesake to the forefront with the 28th annual Highland Games and Scottish Festival, Sept. 8-10.

“Edinboro’s Scottish heritage is part of what makes our campus and surrounding community so unique and special,” said Katie Spangenberg, festival director and PennWest director of Global Education. “There’s no better way to celebrate our roots than with three fun-filled days of bagpipes, kilts, games and so much more.”

The main festival events and games will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Edinboro campus by McComb Fieldhouse and at the Pogue Student Center. A beer garden will open at 11 a.m. on the McComb Fieldhouse lawns.

During the games — featuring a caber toss, hammer toss, stone toss and 56-pound weights judged by height and distance — musical performances will take place.

Saturday will feature events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a full Scottish dinner and music by the Chelsea House Orchestra in the Van Houten North Dining Room (the cost of the dinner is $30 per person).

Several other events will take place leading into the main events. The festival will kick off at Edinboro’s Planetarium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Planetarium will look at Celtic-based constellations and compare the skies over Edinboro, PA to Edinburgh, Scotland. Reservations are required, and the free event will be held in room 169 of the Science Center. Make a reservation online.

On Friday, a fiddle workshop will begin at 6 p.m. in room 143 of the Frank G. Pogue Student Center. At 7 p.m. a regional-qualifier fiddle competition will be held in Scot Cinema. The Pixar film “Brave” will be screened on the lawn behind the Pogue Student Center.