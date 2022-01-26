IRS: Parents of children born in 2021 can claim stimulus as Recovery Rebate Credit

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The IRS is reminding parents of children born in 2021 that they can claim a Recovery Rebate Credit of up to $1,400 from the third stimulus check that was sent to Americans in March 2021.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued guidance Wednesday on how to claim remaining stimulus payments on your 2021 income tax return part of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.

Parents of a child or children born in 2021 – or parents and guardians who added a new child to their family in 2021 – that did not receive a third-round Economic Impact Payment for that child may be eligible to receive up to $1,400 per child by claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Third-round Economic Impact Payments were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. In late January, the IRS began issuing Letter 6475 to recipients of the third-round Economic Impact Payment. This letter will help Economic Impact Payment recipients determine if they are entitled to and should claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns when they file in 2022.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law on March 11, 2021, authorized the third round of Economic Impact Payments. The IRS began issuing those payments on March 12, 2021.

Some tax payers may not have received the full amount of their third-round Economic Impact Payment because their circumstances in 2021 were different than they were in 2020. Those people may be eligible to receive more money by claiming the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 income tax return:

Parents of a child born in 2021 who claim the child as a dependent on their 2021 income tax return may be eligible to receive a 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit of up to $1,400 for this child.

All eligible parents of qualifying children born in 2021 are also encouraged to claim the child tax credit—worth up to $3,600 per child born in 2021—on their 2021 income tax return.

Families who added a dependent – such as a parent, a nephew or niece, or a grandchild – on their 2021 income tax return who was not listed as a dependent on their 2020 income tax return may be eligible to receive a 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit of up to $1,400 for this dependent.

Single filers who had incomes above $80,000 in 2020 but less than this amount in 2021; married couples who filed a joint return and had incomes above $160,000 in 2020 but less than this amount in 2021; and head of household filers who had incomes above $120,000 in 2020 but less than this amount in 2021 may be eligible for a 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit of up to $1,400 per person.

Single filers who had incomes between $75,000 and $80,000 in 2020 but had lower incomes in 2021; married couples who filed a joint return and had incomes between $150,000 and $160,000 in 2020 but had lower incomes in 2021; and head of household filers who had incomes between $112,500 and $120,000 in 2020 but had lower incomes in 2021 may be eligible for a 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to the IRS, “Get My Payment” will no longer be available as of Jan. 29, 2022, and individuals are encouraged to access their Online Account to view their first, second, and third Economic Impact Payment amounts under the related tax year tab.

The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit for the fastest way to receive their 2021 tax refund.