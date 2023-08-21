(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A couple of winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the August 18 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $135,995 between two Pennsylvania residents.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 4-7-14-15-20, to win individual prizes of $67,997.50, according to a release. The winning tickets were sold by:

GetGo, 111 McMillen Avenue, Beaver Falls, Beaver County

Giant Eagle, 18511 Smock Highway, Meadville, Crawford County.

More than 47,700 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, the release states.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Players can learn more about Treasure Hunt and other games on the Pennsylvania Lottery website.