Jamestown, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown, NY man is behind bars after allegedly pointing a gun equipped with a laser sight at a group of juveniles who were involved in a fight.

According to City of Jamestown Police, officers were initially called to the area of Newland Ave. and Charles St. for a large fight. When officers arrived they were informed that the group had mostly scattered.

After further investigation, it was revealed that during the fight, a 30-year-old resident that lived nearby came outside with handgun equipped with a laser sight and pointed at the group. Officers later found and secured a loaded 9mm handgun they say was used in the incident

The resident was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.

The resident has since been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.