(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Peek’n Peak Resort is inviting the public to come out and join them next weekend for their “Wurst” party ever complete with beer, brats and bands.

The event will be a German Beerfest held at Peek’n Peak’s main lodge on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. featuring more than 40 craft beers served in souvenir beer steins and live music from Buffalo’s German-American Musician Association.

Admission for the event comes with eight food tickets, a complimentary souvenir beer stein and unlimited beer tastings. Food tickets can be redeemed for authentic German foods including bratwurst and kraut, Bavarian cheddar soup, German potato salad, and a dessert choice of German chocolate cake or apple cinnamon strudel.

Wurst Party Ever at Peek’n Peak has grown to be more than just an annual event,” explains Nick Scott Jr., vice president of Scott Enterprises, which owns and operates Peek’n Peak Resort. “It’s a celebration of good times,

delicious food and German traditions. You do not want to miss this.”

The event kicks off in true tradition with a German Keg Tapping Ceremony along with traditional dances and group cheers.

Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased on the Peek’n Peak website.