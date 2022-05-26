(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Public Library has announced that its summer reading challenge will begin next month.

The 2022 Summer Reading Challenge will be held June 13 through Aug. 13.

After registering for the challenge, participants will aim to read for a minimum of 10 hours, and will complete other activities throughout the two-month period. Readers will earn accomplishment badges by logging their time, writing book reviews, and by trying activities. Once all the badges are collected, the challenge is complete.

Books, eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, graphic novels and comics all count toward reading time.

And even children too young to read are being encouraged to read more this summer. The “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program is a year-round literacy effort that aims to encourage parents and caregivers to share 1,000 books with their children before they begin kindergarten.

An online platform, Beanstack, will be used to track the readers’ progress and to issue badges. The platform has an app that can be downloaded on smartphones. Paper tracking forms will be available at the library branches for people who choose to not use the platform.

Readers are categorized by age, from birth through 5-year-olds, 6- to 12-year-olds, 13- to 17-year-olds, and people 18 years old and older. All participants in each age group will be eligible for a prize drawing on Aug. 16.

For more information, call the Youth Services Department at (814) 451-6936 or email library-reference@eriecountypa.gov.