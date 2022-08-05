(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County.

Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8.

A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint lines between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the same week in Warren and Forest counties.

Drivers should stay at least 500 feet from equipment. Drivers are warned to not drive on wet paint lines and to not pass the painting crews.

“Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass,” a PennDOT new release said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Under ideal temperatures and humidity, it takes some 90 to 120 seconds for the paint to dry enough to not leave a track. During the early spring and late fall, it can take several additional minutes for the paint to dry, the news release noted.