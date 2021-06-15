Digital Exclusive: 2021 Most Endangered Properties in Erie County

Preservation Erie has announced the list of the most endangered properties in Erie County.

Following a public nomination process, Preservation Erie has created a list of the 2021 Most Endangered Properties in Erie County.

The following nine properties face immediate threat of demolition, functional obsolescence, or neglect and slow decline:

The former Greyhound Bus Terminal, North Park Row, Erie PA Continental Rubber Works Building, the block of W 20th and Liberty, Erie PA 59 W Main Street, North East PA Burton School, 1661 Buffalo Rd, Erie PA Irving School, 2310 Plum St, Erie PA Manchester Road/Swanville School, Rt 20 and Manchester Rd, Fairview PA Joshua C. Thornton House, W Lake Rd, Fairview Twp, PA Short Street Row Houses, 214, 216, 216 ½ Short Street, Erie PA East Erie Turners, 829 Parade Street, Erie PA

You can find more information at preservationerie.org

Irving School

214 and 216 Short St.

North Park Row

829 Parade St.

Rubberworks building

Old school on Manchester and Rt. 20

Thorton House



For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list