List: Most anticipated movie releases this holiday season

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Going to the movies is a staple this time of year as the weather starts to turn colder and the holiday season approaches.
We have compiled a list of movies that are out in theaters right now, and upcoming highly anticipated releases so you don’t have to do anything but go see your favorites.
Movies currently in theatres:
- Eternals
- PG-13
- Release date Nov. 5
- Dune
- PG-13
- Release date Oct. 22
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
- PG-13
- Release date Oct. 1
- No Time To Die
- PG-13
- Release date Oct. 8
- Red Notice
- PG-13
- Release date Nov. 5
- Halloween Kills
- R
- Release date Oct. 15
- Ron’s Gone Wrong
- PG
- Release date Oct. 22
- Spencer
- R
- Release date Nov. 5
- The Addams Family 2
- PG
- Release date Oct. 1
- Last Night In Soho
- R
- Release date Oct. 29
- Antlers
- R
- Release date Oct. 29
- The French Dispatch
- R
- Release date Oct. 29
Upcoming anticipated movie releases:
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- PG
- Release date Nov. 10
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- PG-13
- Release date Nov. 19
- Spider-man: No Way Home
- Release date Dec. 17
- Belfast
- PG-13
- Release date Nov. 12
- King Richard
- Release date Nov. 19
- House of Gucci
- Release date Nov. 24
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
- R
- Release date Nov. 24
- Encanto
- Release date Nov. 24
- West Side Story
- Release date Dec. 10
- The King’s Man
- Release date Dec. 22
- Sing 2
- PG
- Release date Dec. 22
- The Matrix Resurrections
- R
- Release date expected Dec. 2021
- Nightmare Alley
- R
- Release date Dec. 17
- The Black Phone
- R
- Release date Feb. 4, 2022
