List: Most anticipated movie releases this holiday season

Digital Exclusive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Going to the movies is a staple this time of year as the weather starts to turn colder and the holiday season approaches.

We have compiled a list of movies that are out in theaters right now, and upcoming highly anticipated releases so you don’t have to do anything but go see your favorites.

Movies currently in theatres:

Click HERE for a full list of movies currently in theatres.

Upcoming anticipated movie releases:

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News