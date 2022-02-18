LIST: Roads closed due to ice & flooding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several roads around Erie and surrounding counties are closed Friday morning following the winter storm.

Rain Thursday caused widespread flooding in some parts. The rain turned to ice Thursday night, then dumped 2-4 inches of snow on the area by Friday morning.

Due to the icy and flood conditions, several area roads are currently closed.

Millcreek Township has announced West 26th Street & Peninsula Drive is closed because the traffic signal is not functioning due to damage to the traffic control box.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to make their repairs. If you can’t avoid the area, use the intersection as a 4-way stop until the signal is fixed.

PennDOT announced the following roads in northwest Pennsylvania are closed due to flooding:

Crawford County

Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) – Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township;

Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;

Springfield Church Road (Route 2007) – Scrubgrass Road in Findley Township to Cranberry Road in Pine Township;

Mystic Road (Route 1011) – Closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.

Erie County

Route 6 – Closed from Main Street (Route 2003) in the Borough of Mill Village to Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township;

Route 20 – Eastbound lane restriction from Imperial Parkway to Fairplain Road in Girard Township;

Knapp Road (Route 3011) – Closed from Pennside Road to Route 6N in Conneaut Township;

French Creek Road (2001) – Closed form Route 6 to Flatt Road (Route 2003) in LeBoeuf Township;

Flatt Road/Main Street (Route 2003) – Closed from Route 6 in Mill Village to Route 197 in LeBoeuf Township; and

Pleasant Street/Elgin Road/Lovell Road/Main Street (Route 2018) – Closed from Union Street in City of Corry to Spartansburg Road in Concord Township.

Mercer County

Route 58 – Closed at the intersection with West Jamestown Road in Greene Township;

Route 58 – Closed from Beaver Street in the Borough of Mercer to Schaffer Road in Findley Township;

Market Street/Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) – Closed from McKinley Ave to Brown Street in the Borough of Mercer;

Valley Road (Route 3039) – Closed from Route 258 to Grove Road (Route 3022) in Jefferson Township;

Grove Road (Route 3022) – Closed from Valley Road (Route 3039) to Gulf Road in Jefferson Township; and

Sheakleyville Greenville Road (Route 4020) – Closed from Beaty Road in Salem Township to Methodist Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Venango County

Pithole Road (1006) Closed from Route 227 in Cornplanter Township to Route 36 in Allegheny Township; and

Sunville Road (Route 4009) – Closed from Cooperstown Road(Route 4020) in Oakland Township to Ridgeview Road (Route 4022) in Plum Township.

Warren County

Main Street/Elm Street/Tidioute Creek Road/ (Route 3009) – Closed from Grant Street in Tidioute Borough to Karney Road in Triumph Township.

Visit 511PA for the latest traffic conditions.