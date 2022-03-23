(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this time of year, one local resident shares her Ukrainian heritage with the community.

Despite never meeting her grandmother, Tami Hritzay has followed in her footsteps. As the Easter season rolls around, Hritzay teaches her neighbors the Ukrainian art of pysanky – colorful and elaborately dyed eggs covered in symbolism.

Tami Hritzay’s pysanky (Ukrainian dyed eggs) are pictured in a display case for sale.

“My grandmother did eggs in the Orthodox Church for Easter — she passed away before I was born, but my mom and dad always said I look like her,” Hritzay said. “When I knew that was my heritage, some other Ukrainian ladies taught me how to do the eggs.”

Simply described – though the actual process seems fairly complicated and detail oriented – an egg is dyed in layers, with wax designs applied to the egg between dyes to preserve each layer. The designs usually involve religious symbolism – some designs invoke Jesus Christ, dots are representative of the Virgin Mary’s tears, and pussywillow designs are a sign of spring, Hritzay said.

Today, Hritzay uses commercial dyes and specialized tools to make the eggs. Her grandmother used onion skins, berries and soot to dye the eggs, and her tools were handcrafted.

Hritzay’s grandmother was from Kyiv, Ukraine. Her father was born in Poland, “But the borders are always changing there,” Hritzay says. Her grandfather was planning to become an Orthodox priest, but the Bolshevik Revolution descended on their part of the world and they fled the country for a new life.

“They left their land and what money they had when they came over to New York City. They were married over here,” Hritzay said. “My great-grandfather was Ukrainian and forced to be in the Russian Cavalry. I don’t know what happened to him because you never know from that time.”

Now that Hritzay knows the craft, she shares the craft with annual demonstrations and presentations.

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Little Church on the Hill in Albion (10410 High St.), Hritzay will discuss the history of the eggs, demonstrate how to make the eggs and then sell the supplies.

As she discussed the eggs, she dipped into the history, explaining that the eggs traditionally were used to celebrate spring. “Even before Christianity was introduced,” she said. “People who lived in Ukraine, they had some really tough winters, and when spring came around, someone grabbed an egg because it represents rebirth. They used beeswax because it was around before petroleum, and they did some interesting designs.”

Hritzay said her “heart goes out to them over there (in Ukraine).”

“I love all people, but I feel especially bad about the children that have been killed and harmed over there, and they’re all struggling,” she said. “I learned from my father, ‘Quit is not in my vocabulary,’ and we’re resourceful. I’ve been reading some different things about Russian tanks being stolen, and I’m glad Ukrainians are being resourceful.

“It’s sad that there has to be a war and terrorism for people to realize what they have to offer. I’m proud of my people, and I can just only imagine about my grandmother and grandfather who left with their lives, and they left everything else behind.”

Hritzay said she sees the eggs has an inspiration in her own life, and she tries to convey that same spirit to the people to whom she teaches the craft.

Tami Hritzay melts wax from a pysanky (Ukrainian dyed eggs).

When an egg is dipped repeatedly, and layered, and nearly ready, the final dip leaves the egg looking pretty unpleasant before the wax is melted away, she said. Instead of focusing on what it looks like before melting, she said people should focus on what lies beneath it.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Your eggs are going to be ugly (when they come out of the dye). Just get over it,” Hritzay said. “What they find when they’re done, they’re so surprised. They’ve forgotten how many colors went on it, and what it symbolized.”