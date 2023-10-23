(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is calling all ghosts, goblins and ghouls to have a hauntingly good time during the last week of October.

The museum is set to host Kooky Spooky, a family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature several activities, such as trick or treat stations, a take-home pumpkin patch, costume parades and a mad scientist’s lair.

Throughout the night families will discover tasty treats and surprise goodies, including coupons to several local Erie businesses.

Tickets for the event are $15 per person for treaters, $12 for non-treaters, and museum members receive 20% discount. While pre-registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome as capacity allows.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can visit the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum website.