(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Math nerds celebrated throughout the United States as the calendar rounded to March 14, a date also notated as 3/14 or 3.14. It’s Pi Day.

Pi is a Greek letter and the mathematical representation for “the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle,” according to www.ScientificAmerican.com. No matter the size of the circle, the ratio will always equal pi, roughly 3.14.

Most people are not mathematicians, and it turns out pi is a homophone of pie, and most people like pie; thus, Pi Day is celebrated with pies.

At Art’s Bakery (located at 4380 W. Ridge Road in Erie), the staff makes and bakes pies using fresh and frozen fruit depending on what’s in season.

Apple pie is their most popular flavor.

“Apple is number one, and it’s always number one. That’s just kind of the way it is, like vanilla ice cream,” owner Gordon Evans said. He’s owned the local bakery since 1989.

Another favorite at Art’s Bakery is the elderberry pie. Elderberries are similar to blueberries and huckleberries, but they’re smaller, seedier, and have an earthier taste, Evans explained.

“They grow wild, and a lot of people have memories of picking them and then having a pie made out of them,” Evans said. “We’re one of the few places that make an elderberry pie.”

His favorite pies are cherry and blueberry, in that order.

“I’ve never run into a pie I didn’t like,” Evans said.

For Pi Day, Art’s Bakery whips up an extra 100 pies for its bakery case.

“It has become kind of a little, unofficial holiday in the bakery business,” Evans said. “For many years we’ve done it. It started with math teachers bringing in pies for students, and COVID slowed it down in the past couple of years.”

When asked if he liked math as a kid, Evans said, “Probably not, but I like pie.”

At JTM Foods LLC (2126 E. 33rd St in Erie), it’s a different world of pies. Not altogether different, but certainly a different volume.

The staff of about 240 people bake some 350 million pies annually. Snack pies and mini pies comprise their wheelhouse. Though they’re smaller, they take a full-sized attitude toward the craft.

“It’s Pi Day here at JTM every day,” said executive vice president and CFO Kyle Hinsdale. “We would encourage folks to get out and purchase a snack pie today in recognition of Pi Day.”

Their most popular pies are apple and cherry – in that order. Hinsdale said his favorite flavor is caramel apple, a seasonal flavor available in the fall.

“I did like math (in school), yes,” Hinsdale said.

Despite the bump in traffic at the local bakery, JTM Foods LLC reported consistent business year-round.

“The business has been strong over the past 18 to 24 months,” Hinsdale said. “We typically don’t see anything specific on Pi Day. There is a national pie day back in January — it’s a little bit of a celebration on that day.”