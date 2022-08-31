(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several local schools will see grant funding for fresh fruit and vegetable snacks this year. The funding is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

The funding was announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Aug. 31.

“Healthy foods are essential to children’s growth, learning, development, and well-being, and this funding will help more students access nutritious food while school is in session,” Wolf said. “The fresh fruits and vegetables offered through these grants will help students establish healthy eating habits, grow stronger, and stay focused and engaged in the classroom.”

In Erie County, the recipients are Diehl School ($29,050), Edison Elementary School ($27,860), Grover Cleveland Elementary School ($55,510), Harding School ($37,870), Jefferson Elementary School ($25,550), Joanna Connell School ($35,210), Lincoln Elementary School ($26,110), McKinley Elementary School ($30,800), Perry Elementary School ($27,160), Pfeiffer-Burleigh School ($36,330), Iroquois Elementary School ($40,950), Corry Area Intermediate School ($28,000) and Corry Area Primary School ($32,480).

In Crawford County, recipients are First District Elementary School ($22,470), Neason Hill Elementary School ($23,450), Second District Elementary School ($23,660), and West End Elementary School ($22,190).

In Warren County, recipients are Sheffield Area Elementary School ($14,490), Warren Area Elementary Center ($49,840), and Youngsville Elementary School ($21,840).

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals were given funding priority. The school must spend most of the funding on purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. They’re also required to provide nutrition education but can’t FFVP funding to purchase nutrition education materials.