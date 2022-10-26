(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie.

Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Other events

“Trail of Treats” will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28, at the Millcreek Mall. The event costs $5 in advance or $7 at the door.

The 55th annual Meadville Halloween Parade, “Under the Big Top,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Downtown trick-or-treating at Edinboro businesses will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.