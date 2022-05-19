(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will return in August in Jamestown, New York.

The multi-day event, led by the National Comedy Center, will be held Aug. 3 through Aug. 7. In total, more than 50 live events will take place.

Comedians Margaret Cho, Jeff Foxworthy, David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon will perform. Additional comedians will perform throughout the event. A stand-up comedy showcase will be held on Aug. 3.

Headliner Margaret Cho will perform on Aug. 4 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (116 E. 3rd St. in Jamestown). Tickets will go on sale for National Comedy Center members beginning at noon on June 1. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at noon on Monday, June 6.

“I’m thrilled to be performing at the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival for the first time — and excited to visit the National Comedy Center, which celebrates this art form and recognizes the importance of comedic artists, whose diverse voices push boundaries and move our society forward,” Cho said. “I can’t wait to see everyone in Jamestown this summer.”

Additional information is available on the National Comedy Center website.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year marks the 30th live Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.