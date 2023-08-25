(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A newly announced investment from the Shapiro Administration in Pennsylvania farms ensures that 35 farms across the Commonwealth, including one in Erie County, will remain as that way and will be protected from land developers.

According to a release from the PA Department of Agriculture, $8.64 million in state, county and local funds will be used to preserve 2,645 acres on 35 different farms in 18 Pennsylvania counties to protect them from future residential or commercial development.

The newly preserved farms are in Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Union, and York counties.

“’No farms, no food’ is the battle cry for farmland preservation across the country,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Pennsylvania has led that charge, and families who preserve their farms join forces with government, investing together to ensure that future Pennsylvania families will have green spaces and healthy farmland available to produce food, income, and jobs.”

The Daniel J and Dolores D. Renick Farm 132-acre crop and livestock farm in McKean Township received $267,886.65 in total funding, $100,000 of which came from the county and the rest from the Commonwealth.

Funding for the investments comes as part of Governor Shapiro’s budget which made investments in helping PA farmers conserve resources, purchase new equipment, make business plans and other farm management tools needed to grow.

Since the creation of the Farmland Preservation Program in 1988, more than 6,200 farms and 620,000 acres has been protected across PA through $1.68 billion in state, county, and locally invested funds.

The full list of newly preserved farms, as well as information on the Pennsylvania Farmland Preservation Program, is available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.