(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– After getting a taste of the coming winter weather this week, Millcreek Township is reminding residents of where not to park during winter events.

Millcreek Township released a reminder on Tuesday saying residents are not to park on the street during winter weather events to ensure there’s enough room for plows and adequate snow removal. The township defines a winter event as whenever plows are out removing snow.

The township said vehicles left on the road eight hours after being given notice will be towed at the owner’s expense.

“Our crews work hard to clear the streets during difficult Millcreek winters and we’re asking residents to do their part for all the other residents that need to navigate Millcreek’s streets,” said Millcreek Supervisor Dan Ouellet.

The township also released the following reminders:

Residents are responsible for clearing snow around fire hydrants located on their property.

Remember when trucks are plowing, they back up frequently and cannot always see vehicles in their mirrors. Please give them ample room.

Remove leaves and other debris that may prohibit the flow of water into storm sewers.

Clear snow from driveways by shoveling out an additional triangle on the front left (facing the street) for plows to drop the snow they are carrying. Pile any snow on the right length of the driveway.

For more information on township ordinances, check out their website here.