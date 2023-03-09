(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millfair Compost Center announced their opening day for the 2023 season will be Monday, March 13.

Millcreek and Fairview townships jointly run the center and will be offering a 20% discount on mulch products and delivery fees to kick off the season, according to a release.

“We’ve received a lot of inquiries about when the facility will open for 2023 and we’re thrilled to have that public interest,” said Jessica Stutzman, Millcreek community relations and sustainability director. “Easy access to recycling and composting through Millfair is a service we’re excited to offer residents every year.”

The center accepts brush, tree trimmings, leaves and non-food garden residue from residents in Millcreek, Fairview and West counties at no charge.

All residents and businesses are eligible to purchase products, although deliveries are limited to Millcreek, Fairview and West counties. Landscapers and businesses can access the site by purchasing a $20 permit and paying per drop-off.

The Millfair Compost Center is located at 2301 Millfair Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.