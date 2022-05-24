(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new monthly game night will be launched on June 1 at Barnes and Noble on Peach Street in Erie.

The game night will be held on the first Wednesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During the event, players will be matched up to their interests and skill levels for board games, card games, or tabletop role playing games. Some games will be made available on game night, but players are encouraged to bring a game from home that they’d like to play with others.

“Gaming is a hobby of mine, and it’s something that I’m passionate about and that I want to help the community with,” said Commodore Gaming founder Matt Sheldon.

Sheldon says he grew up in Erie and started playing video games with friends at a young age.

“It’s always something that’s been important to me,” he said.

After school, Sheldon joined the Army and served for 5 years. He was apart from his friends back at home, but not entirely. “Gaming kept things together for me,” he said. “I was able to hang out with friends still when I was in Iraq and stationed throughout the country. Gaming became even more important to me during that time.”

He’s back in Erie now, and he wants to share his love of gaming with others.

Game night will be held in the lower level of the Barnes & Noble. A spokesperson from the store said they are excited to share gaming with the community.

“We wanted to provide our guests with a chance to explore the world of gaming – whether it’s a deck-building game like Pokemon or Magic, a tabletop strategy game like Cataan, even a classic like Scrabble or chess – without being worried about a high cost or steep learning curve. These monthly events are completely free, and guests are welcome to borrow one of our games to play or bring a favorite from home,” said Barnes & Noble Erie assistant store manager Kim Smallenberger. “We welcome everyone with an interest in gaming, from the casual newcomer to the lifelong gamer, and Commodore Gaming Erie is the perfect partner to help bring this monthly event to life because of the knowledge and enthusiasm they bring to the table.”

As gamers come in, Sheldon will greet them, introduce himself, and help make introductions so they can get into a game. Sheldon said his favorite classic board game is Risk, but he also noted that he’s played many games and rarely plays the same game twice in a row. That said, he doesn’t see himself playing any games at game night.

“My plan is to mostly facilitate things and help people find the games they want to play, and other people to play the game with,” he said.