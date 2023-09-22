Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More mosquitoes in Erie County have tested positive for West Nile virus this year.

The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed that mosquito samples collected in the City of Erie and Harborcreek Township on Sept. 14, 2023 have tested positive for West Nile virus.

These are the 10th and 11th mosquito samples to test positive in Erie County in 2023.

No human cases have been reported in Erie County so far this year, the health department reports.

The health department will continue to monitor the areas where mosquito samples were collected. Any control work will be conducted depending on the number and types of mosquitoes that are found.

Only certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile virus. It is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus in people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

The health department noted older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have a harder time fighting off disease.

Preventing mosquito bites:

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied as directed to exposed skin and thin clothing.

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk and early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while florescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes.

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.

Getting rid of standing water can reduce mosquitoes around homes and neighborhoods:

Dispose of any refuse that can hold water—such as tin cans, containers and used tires.

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and check uncovered junk piles.

Clean clogged roof gutters every year. Check storm drains, leaky faucets and window wells.

Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them.

Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens and swimming

West Nile virus and Jamestown Canyon virus have been detected in Erie County and Crawford County mosquitoes in 2023.

More information is available at dep.pa.gov.