(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Six people were transported to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle accident in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County on July 17.

The Pennsylvania State Police reported on July 27 that an ATV (a Honda Rancher) driving east on Oil Creek Drive stopped for a stop sign at State Route 8 but then didn’t yield to a 2013 Chrysler 200 driving south on Route 8.

The Chrysler reportedly swerved to avoid the ATV but it still hit the ATV with the front bumper. The ATV driver and passenger were thrown from the ATV, and the ATV continued traveling southbound where it struck a 2016 Nissan Murano. Meanwhile, the Chrysler traveled into the northbound lane where it struck the front end of a 2018 Ford Escape.

Six people were transported to Titusville Hospital. Four of the people reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The ATV driver was cited for several violations, PSP reported.

The accident happened at about 1:16 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.