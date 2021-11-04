National Candy Day: 10 facts you never knew about candy

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 16: Nestle BabyRuth bars are seen on a store shelf, the day the company announced plans to sell its US candy business on January 16, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Nestle has agreed to sell its U.S. confectionery business to Italy’s Ferrero for $2.8 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Nov. 4 is “National Candy Day” in the U.S.

Whether you are a chocoholic or prefer Pez from dispensers, almost everyone craves something sweet at some point.

Just days after Halloween every year, people who ration their (or their children’s) holiday candy can easily celebrate or use the empty trick-or-treat bags as an excuse to go get more.

To honor this day of sweets, we found out some obscure facts about candy you may not have known:

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.