(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie fire companies will share $216,300 in state grant funding for new resources.

According to an announcement from state Rep. Bob Merski’s office, the Brookside Fire Company will be awarded $146,300 for self-contained breathing apparatus units, including 19 packs and 18 cylinders and batteries, and the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company will receive $70,000 for training support.

“Firefighters rely on properly functioning equipment and regular training to protect them during life-threatening situations, but keeping resources up to date can severely strain tight department budgets,” Merski said. “Securing this new funding should relieve some of that strain and help protect those who answer the call – regardless of the danger – to keep the rest of us safe.”

Merski added that the funding was administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development.