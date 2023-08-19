(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Sarah Reed Senior Living Center announced this week they have named a new CEO effective this Monday.

According to a release, Amber Goetski was named the new CEO by Sarah Reed’s board and brings over 20 years of experience in senior living care. She will be taking over for long-time CEO Gale Magyar who retired back on May 10 of this year.

“I am very excited to be joining the Sarah Reed Senior Living team! There are many challenges facing our senior living industry. My goal is to build on the strong foundation that already exists and further elevate Sarah Reed in the Erie community,” Gowetski said.

Gowetski most recently served as the Nursing Home Administrator for Orchard Manor in Grove City, PA with a strong focus on building a strong reputation for resident care and community engagement.