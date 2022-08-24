(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New rules aimed at curbing ghost guns went into effect on Aug. 24.

Ghost guns are firearms that are built out of individual pieces rather than purchased as ready-to-use firearms. According to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, the Pennsylvania State Police and authorities in Philadelphia have seized or recovered 334 ghost guns to date (Philadelphia began tracking ghost gun data in 2019, and PSP began tracking in 2021).

The concern is that ghost guns are created through a legal loophole that allows the buyer to avoid background checks. That loophole ended on Aug. 24.

Now, firearms dealers in Pennsylvania will be required to conduct a background check before selling or transferring any partially completed frames or receivers. PSP will conduct the background checks.

The new federal rules were put in place by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro commended the new rules.

“My office has been sounding the alarm on ghost guns and how they’re becoming the weapon of choice for criminals for years,” Shapiro said. He noted that his office unsuccessfully tried to implement the same background checks in 2019 but was blocked. “For years convicted felons and violent drug dealers, have all been able to buy these guns at gun shows without a background check. With these new federal regulations taking effect today and being implemented in our Commonwealth, we are making it harder for gun kits to end up in the hands of criminals and easier for law enforcement to track crime guns in their investigations. All this helps make Pennsylvania communities safer.”