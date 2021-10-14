New study shows importance of pedestrian safety for Trick-or-Treaters

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) While there is always danger when a pedestrian tries to cross the street, according to a new study from AutoInsurance.org, people have a 50 percent higher chance of dying on Halloween night than on the average day.

The study examined Halloween data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Crash Report Sampling System (CRSS) from the past 25 years, looking at the number of fatal crashes and the day of the week the holiday fell on. They then compared those statistics to the daily average of fatal crashes for each year and included the data for accidents involving children.

Halloween is ranked as the eighth worst holiday for driving. Over the past 25 years, the number of child deaths from a vehicle accident have ranged from 77 in 2019 to 143 in 2004.

This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday, the third most dangerous day of the week. The study showed there is a 15.6 percent higher chance of an accident than any other Sunday during the year.

Friday is the worst day with a 21.86 percent higher chance of an accident than other Fridays, followed by Tuesday, which is a little over 18 percent.

Saturday is the safest and the only day of the week and the only day where you have fewer accidents on Halloween than any other Saturday.

The study adds some tips to keep your Trick-or-Treaters safe:

Wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets and carry glow sticks and flashlights that have new batteries

Ask an adult or older child to supervise children under age 12, and don’t allow any of the kids to stray away from the group

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas, walk only on sidewalks, stop only at well-lit houses and never to enter a stranger’s home or garage

Pick up your kids yourself once they are done Trick-or-Treating.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.