New study finds top 10 stores with highest average Black Friday savings

While many businesses are offering “Black Friday” deals, not all of them are offering the same amount of savings.

A new study from WalletHub, the personal finance website, shows Macy’s provides the highest average discount on their merchandise at 58.5 percent. This includes the highest percentage on sales in the categories of “Computers & Phones (53.5 percent),” “Consumer Electronics (58 percent),” “Consumer Packaged Goods (48.91 percent)” and “Toys (56.58 percent).”

WalletHub surveyed almost 5,000 deals from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ ad scans from the upcoming Black Friday and calculated the average discount that each retailer plans to offer.

Other item categories include “Apparel & Accessories (JCPenney finished first with 58.89 percent),” “Appliances (Belk, 60.68 percent),” “Furniture (Office Depot and OfficeMax, 49.17 percent),” “Jewelry (Belk, 80.22 percent)” and “All Other Product Categories (Belk, 68.81 percent).”

The top 10 stores with the highest average savings on Black Friday include:

Macy’s (58.51 percent) JCPenney (57.63 percent) Belk (56.69 percent) Kohl’s (49.32 percent) Office Depot and OfficeMax (42.85 percent) Lenovo (40.29 percent) Nordstrom (33.21 percent) Walmart (31.60 percent) HP (31.34 percent) Big Lots (29.19 percent)

