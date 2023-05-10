(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An effort to increase traffic movement with state-of-the-art technology is starting to take over in the Erie region.

In a coordinated effort, Millcreek and Summit Township are implementing new traffic technology down Peach Street to improve movement through the corridor. Funded by the PennDOT Green Light-Go program, this system will be one of the first in operation in Pennsylvania.

According to a Millcreek Twp. release, the first Green Light-Go grant provides funding for improvement from Robison Road north through Interchange Road to West Gore Road.

Green Light-Go is in the early stages of development and will eventually lead to better vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic flow.

“This project is in collaboration with Millcreek and Summit Townships. We are very fortunate to have the internal personnel from both townships to work on this, ultimately saving time and money,” said Jim Bock, Millcreek supervisor. “This will improve traffic flow in an area PennDOT has deemed high traffic.”

Utilizing internal skills from the Millcreek Traffic Bureau and Summit Streets Department has reduced the price of implementation and the timetable of full functionality, a release states. The new system entails the installation of fiber optic cables and two 360 panoramic cameras at each intersection.

“This joint project will improve traffic flow on Peach Street. It’s great to see municipalities collaborating on such important projects,” said Tony Davis, Summit Twp. supervisor.

The newly built systems will eventually allow each light to be traffic responsive and use AI technology to communicate with other lights in the area.

That technology would further optimize traffic flow on Peach Street. Millcreek has already started the foundational work to expand the technology to other areas of the township.

The first project is set to be at 38th Street and Caughey Road outside of McDowell High School. Millcreek and Summit will continue the first stages of Green Light-Go implantation and provide more updates later on in the year.

You can find out more about this project for Millcreek Twp. and Summit Twp. online.