(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nighttime line painting is being planned for area roads this week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that both westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 will see nighttime line painting. The painting will be from the Ohio state line to Route 6N, east of Route 18 to about Route 832, and east of Interstate 79 to Route 531.

Nighttime line painting also is planned at Presque Isle State Park this week.

PennDOT said motorists should stay at least 500 feet from equipment, not pass any paint trucks and not cross any wet paint lines. A PennDOT news release noted that paint trucks periodically pull over to let traffic pass.

According to the news release, the paint dries in about 90 to 120 seconds under ideal conditions. In less than ideal conditions, it could take several minutes for the paint to dry.

More information about line painting is available on the PennDOT website.