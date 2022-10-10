(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvanians can now weigh in on which trail they think is the best trail in the commonwealth.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Trail of the Year. Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a trail of the year. The goal of the designation is “to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and to raise public awareness about Pennsylvania’s trail network.

“Trails are important connectors in our natural spaces, which is why we are excited to receive nominations that share the impact our wonderful trails bring to communities across the commonwealth,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Thank you to the Trails Advisory Committee for its work to uplift trails in Pennsylvania. I am eager to see which trail comes out on top.”

Delaware Canal State Park Towpath was the 2022 trail of the year.

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is tasked with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network for recreation, transportation and healthy lifestyles. Pennsylvania has more than 12,000 miles of trails. The goal is to have a trail within 10 minutes of every resident.

The winning trail will be recognized in a news release and it will receive several perks, including: A commemorative poster that’s distributed statewide; a trailhead marker along the trail; promotion on ExplorePATrails; and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

Nominations can be made online. Nomination forms and supporting documentation must be submitted by Nov. 11. The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2023.