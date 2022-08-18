Northwest Bank has announced a new president and chief executive officer.

Louis Torchio has been appointed president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Northwest Bank which has its headquarters in Warren. Torchio replaces interim CEO William H. Harvey Jr. who filled the position after the unexpected death of former CEO Ronald Seiffert on May 24.

According to an announcement from Northwest Bank, Torchio has more than 31 years of experience in the banking industry. He has worked at Northwest Bank since 2018. His efforts led to significant fee income and balance sheet growth, the announcement said. Prior to Northwest Bank, Torchio had held senior leadership and executive committee positions at regional and community banks, including the former Charter One Bank, Bank One and Mellon Bank.

“I’m humbled and honored to serve as president and chief executive officer of Northwest Bank,” Torchio said. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with colleagues across the bank as we continue our pursuit of excellence for our customers and our team members in every aspect of our organization and work to maximize shareholder return as we remain mindful of our risk profile in an ever-changing economic environment.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

William Harvey Jr. now will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Harvey has worked at at Northwest Bank since 1996.