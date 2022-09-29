(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A seasonal favorite, “The Nutcracker,” will return to Erie’s Warner Theatre in December, but it’s not exactly the Nutcracker you remember.

An official announcement is expected during a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in the Warner Theatre lobby. This year, however, will feature a slight twist, with a production entitled “Erie’s Nutcracker Reimagined.”

Lake Erie Ballet Company artistic director Christina Maria has given the time-honored ballet a “modern twist” with a digital backdrop that incorporates images of important historical events, including the War of 1812 and Erie’s historical landmarks. Those historical images will be paired with present-day photos and footage of the city and region. During the press conference, Maria will offer additional details about the fresh take.

Other changes include acting roles during a “party scene” in Act 1 that sets the storyline for “Erie’s Nutcracker Reimagined.” Act 2 will remain unchanged from its traditional form.

The Ballet Company has performed the holiday staple for 63 years. The Warner Theatre is newly renovated.

The Warner Theatre is located at 811 State St. in Erie.