Photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and used with permission.

Construction will close part of Oliver Road starting on August 1.

According to a PennDOT news release, a portion of Oliver Road will soon be closed at the intersection with Hamot Road and Flower Road (Route 4008) due to the construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Twp.

The southern Oliver Road leg will be closed starting Monday, August 1 and is expected to reopen in 13 days.

A four-mile detour will be posted using Flower Road, Reichert Road, and Dunn Valley Road. The other legs of the intersection, including the Oliver Road exit toward Route 19, will remain open.

Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will be needed throughout the project.

Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project is available online here.