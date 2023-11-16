(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Ohio woman is dead after a two-car crash involving a box truck Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township.

That crash took place Wednesday afternoon at 3:41 p.m. at the intersection of Buells Corner Road and State Highway 89.

According to PSP Corry, the driver of a Subaru Forester failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Buells Corner Rd. and State Highway 89 before being struck on its back right side by an International 4300 box truck.

After being struck, PSP said the Subaru off the southwest corner of the road and overturned onto the driver side in a nearby yard facing northeast while the box truck continued down the highway before stopping on the side of the southbound lane.

A passenger riding in the Subaru identified as Rebecca Swanson, 66, of Lyndhurst, OH, was taken by ambulance to Titusville Hospital where they were later pronounced dead while the driver sustained severe injuries.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and PSP continue to investigate.